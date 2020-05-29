Minor extension plans submitted as part of new north-east supermarket works

Plans to create a delivery pod and deposit return scheme at a new north-east supermarket have been submitted.

Proposals have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for a minor extension to the new Aldi store in Portlethen.

It is to move into part of the former Homebase site.

Aldi hopes to include a delivery pod and associated ramp, refrigeration plant, deposit return scheme (DRS) and carry out other associated works.

The bulk of the work will take place at the rear of the property if approved, with the DRS site at the front of the store beside Matalan.

Fresh plans were submitted for the site last week to split the former hardware store into two units, which also creates 10 disabled parking bays and 14 for parent and child parking.

It was originally hoped to have the store ready to open in August, although this date is subject to change.