Ministry of Defence: Aberdeen bomb incident was a hoax

The Ministry of Defence today said an incident that left an Aberdeen community on lockdown for six hours was a hoax.

Residents in Rosemount were evacuated from their homes following a report of a suspicious device in a property on Wallfield Place on Thursday.

The bomb squad raced to the scene from Edinburgh after the incident was reported shortly after 8pm. Large parts of the area remained cordoned off until after 2am yesterday.

The MoD confirmed the incident is now being treated as a hoax.

A spokesman told The Evening Express: “An Explosive Ordnance Disposal troop was deployed from Edinburgh to investigate a suspicious device.

“It turned out to be a hoax and there wasn’t a real explosive device.”

The occupants of 18 homes on Wallfield Crescent were evacuated, with a temporary aid station set up at Aberdeen Grammar School.

Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said the incident had a huge impact on the community.

He said: “This was a very serious incident and the fact it was a hoax is very, very concerning.

“It caused a great deal of concern and unease in the community.

“We are not used to events like this and people were understandably extremely worried.

“This will have been a huge and unnecessary drain on the resources of the emergency services.

“It is absolutely shocking to hear the incident was a hoax and this was all for nothing.

“It’s very upsetting to hear and I am sure everyone who was affected will be extremely angry.”

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

A spokesman said: “We would like to reassure people that there is no threat to members of the public and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding while our inquiries continue.”