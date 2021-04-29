Ministers have been urged to set out a timescale for the reopening of nightclubs in the north-east in line with the easing of Covid-19 rules.

No date has yet been set for late-night premises being allowed to open their doors, even though clubs in England will be able to do so by the end of June.

Clubs in Scotland have been closed since the country first went into lockdown in March last year – making the sector one of the few to have been continuously closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars, pubs and restaurants opened earlier this week, although alcohol can only be served outdoors to groups of six people from six different households.

Scottish Government ministers are now being urged to set out when they hope to reopen the late-night sector.

Douglas Lumsden, the Scottish Conservatives’ candidate in Aberdeen Central at next month’s election, said some nightclubs could “go out of business altogether” unless a route map is laid out.

“I have been contacted by nightclub business owners here in Aberdeen who feel that they have been forgotten by the SNP government,” he said.

“While bars, cafes and restaurants were given the go-ahead to start trading again this week, and they had several weeks to prepare, but there is no route-map to re-opening for nightclubs.

“These venues are an important part of our night-time economy, especially in Aberdeen city centre.

“They are also employers, and they have not been treated in the same way as other businesses in the hospitality trade.

“These businesses feel they have been ignored. I think it is time that the Scottish Government at least outlined when they might be able to re-open, and under what conditions.

“If we wait any longer many of these nightclubs might go out of business altogether.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.