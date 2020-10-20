Ministers urged to avoid public inquiry into planned A90 junction works

Ministers have been urged to do all they can to avoid a public inquiry into planned works at a north-east junction.

The interchange on the A90 at Laurencekirk is set for a major upgrade following years of campaigning.

But the project has been held up by objections, leading to fears a lengthy and costly public inquiry could be required.

Aberdeenshire Council objected to the plans over concerns regarding access to a farm at Oatyhill, which lies next to the road.

However, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr, who has campaigned for safety improvements at Laurencekirk for a number of years, has urged the Scottish Government to do all it can to address the concerns and avoid a probe into the project.

Mr Kerr said: “Aberdeenshire Council have told me it was always their intention to see the upgrade at Laurencekirk happen but it’s been frustrating the nuts and bolts of a planning issue has got in the way of this.

“However, it’s welcome news and a relief a public inquiry may now not be required on the scheme which is going to be a vital piece of infrastructure for future generations to come.

“The SNP Government must now address the one concern about access to Oatyhill with the council, allowing the development to take a step closer to reality without any further delays.

“It has already taken the Scottish Government years to get to this point with tragic accidents continually happening at the junction – now is the time to finally release the handbrake and improve the situation.

“Residents and road users deserve clarity on when work will actually start on these much-needed improvements sooner rather than later.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeenshire Council said the local authority was committed to finding a solution.

She said: “Both Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans have committed to support the project and anticipate that a technical solution can be found to both deliver the long awaiting junction improvement, but also maintain safe access to the dwellings south of Oatyhill.

“Aberdeenshire Council and Nestrans continue to meet regularly with Transport Scotland and their technical team to look at solutions, and are committed to maintaining a high level of partnership working on the project.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport body, said: “The Scottish Government is committed to completing the A90/A937 Laurencekirk Junction Improvement as soon as possible.

“The outcome of Aberdeenshire Council’s structural assessment of Oatyhill Bridge, and specifically its decision to close the bridge has an impact on the delivery of the Laurencekirk scheme as currently proposed. We continue to work closely with Aberdeenshire Council, as the Roads Authority with responsibility for maintaining the bridge, and other affected parties, to bring forward a resolution to the issue.

“Should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections a public local inquiry may be required. As with all trunk road projects this is the appropriate forum for considering objections received and not withdrawn.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures, at which point a timetable for its progress can be set.”