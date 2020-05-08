Ministers urged to approve proposal to save Aberdeen City Council £20 million

Government officials have been urged to back a proposal to scrap council debt repayments and help them fight coronavirus – potentially saving Aberdeen more than £20 million.

Local authorities across the country owe the Treasury more than £9 billion through the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB) – including money used for projects such as new roads and schools.

Every year, councils make repayments, often stretching into the tens of millions.

Now Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has asked the Treasury to remove the financial burden by scrapping repayments for the current financial year.

Aberdeen City Council currently owes the Treasury around £400 million in PWLB loans – around 50% of its total debt.

This year’s budget, which was agreed by councillors in March, allows for nearly £47 million of debt repayments and 3% interest – meaning the city council could be in line to save more than £20 million if Mr Flynn’s proposal is accepted.

He said: “Councils across Scotland and the rest of the UK are working on the front-line providing support to many of the most vulnerable people in our communities during this pandemic.

“However, at the same time, the UK government still expects them to pay millions in debt payments to the Treasury.

“In order to support local authorities in this most challenging of times, I have written to the Chancellor calling on him to scrap the PWLB principal and interest payments for local authorities for the current financial year.

“For many of the larger councils these debt payments will likely run into tens of millions of pounds this year alone and alleviating this financial strain during the struggle against Covid-19 would be a good step.

“We are in unprecedented and challenging times and I urge the UK government to explore measures it can take to help communities during this period.”

He added: “The sums we are talking about here would absolutely game-changing for local authorities and I hope all councillors will set aside their politics and back this suggestion.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said he would welcome support from Westminster – but also urged Mr Flynn to seek help from the Scottish Government.

He said: “We welcome any financial assistance from the UK government which helps Aberdeen City Council maintain public services.

“The urgent business committee on Wednesday agreed unanimously that our chief executive should write to both the UK and Scottish Government for financial assistance.

“Even at this late stage I urge Stephen Flynn MP to support Aberdeen City Council in their bid to receive more money from the Scottish Government.”

Aberdeenshire Council is also set to repay tens of millions of pounds. Officials have budgeted for nearly £35 million of repayments.

Leader Jim Gifford said: “Any additional income to the council would obviously be put to good use but the question is always where the money is going to come from to pay for this?

“There is no point in helping us by reducing our debt if income elsewhere is cut to pay for it.”

The Treasury was contacted for comment.