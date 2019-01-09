Ministers pushed for answer on offshore helicopter safety inquiry

The Scottish Government is being pushed for answers on whether it will back a public inquiry into helicopter safety offshore.

Last year, the energy minister and transport secretary both agreed to discuss workforce concerns with regulators, following a meeting with North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald and the Unite and RMT unions.

The government has confirmed the meetings with the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have now taken place, but gave no update on whether ministers will back an inquiry.

Unite regional officer John Boland branded the response “disappointing”, adding that unions seem to be “having to persuade the Scottish and UK Governments” on the importance of the issue.