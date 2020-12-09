Ministers expected to end background music ban misery for Scottish hospitality venues

Ministers are poised to lift the world’s only coronavirus-prompted ban on background music in hospitality venues before the weekend, it is understood.

Aberdeen pub and club Cheerz broke the news on social media, with bosses “delighted” to have been told by the council the prohibition would end on Saturday.

Campaigners have bemoaned the restrictive measure for stifling atmosphere and driving people to less regulated social settings, such as gatherings indoors – which are currently not allowed on the Scottish mainland.

It is believed Scotland is the only country in the world to have introduced a complete ban on background music as a way of combatting the virus, with pressure group the Night-Time Industries Association Scotland (NTIAS) claiming very few countries have “seriously considered” it.

Hadden Street LGBT+ bar Cheerz posted on Twitter: “We are delighted to have received an email from Aberdeen City Council confirming the ban on background music will be lifted on Saturday.”

Owner Steven Motion and general manager George Mackenzie announced an extended closure at the end of August, having found themselves making a loss despite reopening after the local lockdown.

At the time, they said in a statement: “The new regulations restricting background music have completely changed the atmosphere of our venue. This ultimately results in less custom.

“We are closing now to help protect our staff team of 40 retain jobs for as long as we can support them.”

Prominent industry figures – who previously have criticised the ban – declined to comment.