Public health minister praises staff at Aberdeen care centre

A Scottish Government minister today visited an Aberdeen care centre.

Joe FitzPatrick, the minister for public health, saw the work of staff at Dee View Court – a neurological centre run by charity Sue Ryder.

Dee View Court cares for 22 residents who suffer conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease. Staff also provide home support for people to help them live independently.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “Dee View Court is an excellent example of the impact that staff with passion and commitment, working in high quality facilities, can have on the rehabilitation and quality of life for people living with neurological conditions.

“Our draft national action plan on neurological conditions is currently out for consultation, and we look forward to working closely with Sue Ryder on implementation over the next five years.”

Staff at the Kincorth centre are raising funds to double the size of the facility.

Valerie Maxwell, the director of the charity, said: “The commitment of the team here at Dee View Court is second to none, so I’m really pleased the minister will see for himself today the difference that specialist care from skilled and dedicated staff can make. I hope one day this can become the norm for people with neurological conditions wherever they live in Scotland.”

