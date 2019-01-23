Minister holds “positive meeting” with management at threatened Stoneywood Mill

A Scottish Government minister has held a “positive meeting” with management at a closure-threatened Aberdeen paper mill.

Jamie Hepburn, the Business Minister at Holyrood, met with bosses at Arjowiggins, who own Stoneywood Mill.

The firm was forced into administration last week, putting the more than 400 jobs at the mill in doubt.

Mr Hepburn said: “We held a positive meeting this morning with Arjowiggins management, the administrators, union and other local stakeholders.

“Everyone wants what is best for the workforce and company so our focus is on supporting the business and the administrators in doing all we can to safeguard jobs at the mill.

The minister also said he observed staff at the mill to be in good spirits, despite the financial situation surrounding their workplace.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “In particular, I was struck by the unity and morale of the workforce. It was also clear from the meeting that the unions, workforce and company, as well as other stakeholders, are all keen to work together to find a solution.

“The Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise will continue to work closely with all partners to explore and exhaust all possible options to try and find the best possible outcome to secure a sustainable future for the mill and its workforce.”