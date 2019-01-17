Minibus struck power cord after crash on north-east road

A mini bus struck a power road after coming off a north-east road due to poor weather conditions.

The incident occurred at 5am this morning on the A92 between Stonehaven and Inverbervie.

No one was injured in the incident, with only the driver on board.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We got the call at 5am, a vehicle went off the road and the road was partially blocked.

“No one was injured and there was no passengers.

“It struck a power cable.

“The driver contacted recovery and the council are dealing with the power cable.”

The road is no longer blocked.