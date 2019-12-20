Mini sheep hidden around Aberdeen community for Christmas trail

Mini sheep have been popping up around an area of Aberdeen for the public to find.

The congregation at St Columba’s Church has created 70 woolly creatures as part of its Christmas Sheep Trail, which ran earlier this month.

The knitted animals are hidden across Bridge of Don and are free for anyone lucky enough to find one to take home and keep.

The initiative was launched to go alongside a sheep trail, which saw 12 models created by youngsters in the area.

A statement from the church said: “We have some amazing talent in our church family and 70 small sheep have been created.

“Once found, people are encouraged to share a picture.”

An event is being held at 2.30pm on Sunday at St Columba’s Church, which will see the retelling of the story of the shepherds and their sheep, ending in a celebration of Christmas.

Those who are interested are asked to register for the event at stcbod.eventbrite.com