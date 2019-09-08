North-east Mini event a big success

More than 1,100 visitors were welcomed at an event dedicated to Mini cars.

Grampian Transport Museum praised the Mini at 60 event which was very well attended.

More than 130 Minis, of all ages and variations from 1960 to 2019, took part in a display and parade, and there was also a re-enactment of the Mini Cooper chase from the 1969 Michael Caine film The Italian Job, an early-morning road run, and models displaying Sixties fashion.

Organiser Roddy Matheson said: “It is hard to see how it could have been any better.

“The day was a celebration of this amazing little car and an opportunity to remind ourselves just what a revolution it was back in 1959.

“Alec Issigonis was a designer of great vision, it was a great day celebrating the wonderful car he created.”