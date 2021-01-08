‘Mindless’ vandals slammed over Aberdeen graffiti problem

Councillors have slammed those responsible for graffiti across Aberdeen after it emerged more than £100,000 of public money has been spent cleaning it up in the last year.

Despite the best efforts of local authority workers, sites in the city have continued to be the subject of vandalism.

The problem has persisted to such an extent that Aberdeen City Council now employs two full-time staff dedicated to cleaning up graffiti.

Local authority workers are responsible for clearing public places of vandalism, but many private and abandoned buildings, such as the Broadhill Bar on Golf Road and the exterior of Kittybrewster Retail Park on Bedford Avenue, have also been targeted.

As well as buildings, bins and electrical cabinets have also been daubed with paint.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Unfortunately, dealing with graffiti is an ongoing issue.

“While landowners are responsible for graffiti on their properties we have a duty to remove unsightly daubing on public spaces.

“We have a team dedicated to the removal of graffiti and in the last year we spent in excess of £100,000 in dealing with the problem.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It’s always a shame when the council has to spend so much on graffiti and vandalism. Every penny of that is money that could be spent on improving the city and improving people’s lives.

“It is such a waste of money and it is one of the most frustrating things to have to spend cash on because it is so unnecessary.

“We would like to think people would take care of their surroundings and take pride in the city we live in.

“Where private premises are targeted, the last thing businesses should be having to do is spend money cleaning up – especially when they’re struggling enough as it is.

“It’s up to us all to look after the places we live in, and it’s a crying shame money has to be spent when people don’t.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan said: “It really is disappointing to hear of instances of vandalism in our communities, which then need addressed, all coming at a cost.

“At the end of the day, the money spent removing graffiti or repairing broken street furniture could be spent on other things, investing in our communities instead of picking up the pieces of mindless vandalism.

“We all have a part to play in this, by ensuring people are educated of the consequences of vandalism and that we all do our bit to report any criminality to Police Scotland so that those responsible can face the consequences.”