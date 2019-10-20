Mindfulness event to be held at Aberdeen library

A leading mindfulness coach is set to deliver a talk in Aberdeen next week on how the practice can benefit business.

Angela Wilken from Mindfulness Energy will host the evening session on Wednesday October 23 at the Central Library in the city.

The session, Mindfulness for Business, is aimed at showing how the practice can make a difference in the world of work.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Angela said: “Mindfulness practise can help us adapt to change; maintain calmness in difficult situations; and decrease anxiety.

“When applied in business, this restorative technique can leave lasting effects on employees and the organisation.”

Booking tickets for the event, which begins at 5.45pm on Wednesday, in advance is essential.

For more information call 01224 652500 or email libraryevents@aberdeencity.gov.uk