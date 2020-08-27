Millions of pounds of grant funding issued across the north-east

Millions of pounds of grant funding has been issued across the north-east to businesses since the start of Covid-19.

The Scottish Government has made available a number of funds to support businesses and individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

This totals to several million pounds in funding that has been issued across the north-east.

Grant support was announced by the Scottish Government on April 30, and has handed out close to £160m in support across Scotland.

The Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund provided bespoke grants to vulnerable small and medium sized businesses, while the Creative Tourism and Hospitality Enterprises Hardship fund provided grants of up to £25k to small and micro creative, tourism and hospitality companies not in receipt of business rates grants.

The Newly Self-Employed Hardship Fund gave money to those who were newly self-employed and who were facing hardship but ineligible for UK Government support.

Meanwhile the Bed and Breakfasts Hardship Fund gave grants to B&Bs and small serviced accommodation which was facing hardship but ineligible for other support.

In Aberdeen, a total of £3,897,000 has been issued through the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund grants, with 52 awards made across the city.

Meanwhile, £601,000 has been given out through the Creative, Tourism and Hospitality Enterprises Hardship Fund (CTHEHF), a total of 37 grants.

The Newly Self-Employed Hardship fund has given out 185 grants out of 251 applications received in Aberdeen City, to the value of £370,000.

No successful applications have yet been made through the B&B Hardship Fund, although two applications were received.

In Aberdeenshire, £4.76 million was given out to 63 businesses in the region under the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund.

Sixty-four grants have been issued as part of the CTHEHF, a total of £749,000.

The Self Employed Hardship Fund has issued 190 grants, a value of £380,000 and the B&B Fund has seen three successful applications made, with £9,000 issued.

Matt Lockley, economic Development and Protective Services service manager at Aberdeenshire Council, presented some figures to the infrastructure service committee last week.

He said: “There were a couple of requests from members for an update on Covid-19 grants.

“As you can see from the numbers, Aberdeenshire companies received £4.7m from the pivotal fund and £750,000 from the creative and tourism fund. We performed relatively well in that regard.

“Over 3,800 business rates grants have been issued, totalling nearly £43m.

“The number of self-employed grants that our service managed was 190 – £330,000, and the very short lived bed and breakfast fund only three grants issued and a total of £9,000.

“The infrastructure service committee approved in May the setting up of this new business resilience scheme which effectively replaces support for Aberdeenshire businesses. We launched on July 13 after the government schemes stopped and so even in the space of the last five weeks we’ve had 11 awards, the total value of £70,000.

“It gives an indication of the scale of demand and the grants there to support the diversification, not just Covid-related but helping them to recover from Covid but with a longer-term view of how they can diversify.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Councillor Jim Gifford said: “All the grant funding that we have been allocated is being put to very good use.

“All funds have been well taken up but we would still encourage everyone who thinks they might be eligible to check the criteria on each of the grant funds and submit applications through the council website.

“All funding that we have received are there to support our residents, communities and businesses and we want to make sure that everyone who needs help can access those funds.”

A statement from the Scottish Government said: “On April 30 the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture launched a package of additional grant support for small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) and newly self-employed people.

“These funds have supported 4,023 businesses and 5,602 self-employed people, with close to £160m in funding. This is almost £60m more than the initial funding allocation at launch of £100m. Support of this kind was not available anywhere else in the UK.

“All remaining funding following the completion of these funds has been reallocated to meet the emerging needs of business.”