Mill in Aberdeen whose owners entered administration ‘working to secure new buyer in coming weeks’ – boss

The manager of an Aberdeen paper mill whose owners were put into administration said today that they are committed to securing a buyer in the “coming weeks”.

The fate of Stoneywood Paper Mill hangs in the balance after its owner, French company Sequana, filed a notice of administration for a number of its UK firms, including Arjowiggins Fine Papers Ltd which owns the mill.

Management of the mill, trade union representatives, Scottish Government officials and politicians met yesterday morning to find a way forward and to support the business.

Mill manager Angus MacSween thanked the city for its support in the past week.

He said: “This has been a difficult time for all employees and our families, and the support that has been demonstrated is very welcome.

“The city is behind us and we are committed to securing a buyer for the business in the coming weeks.”

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said: “The meeting was an important demonstration of the strong and united approach being taken by local politicians, management and unions to ensure that the very clear and resounding message goes out that Stoneywood Mill has a positive future and that everyone is focused on securing a buyer to safeguard that.”