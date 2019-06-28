Plea for memories as north-east academy looks to celebrate 50th anniversary

A north-east school has made a plea for help as it gears up to mark a special milestone.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Mackie Academy in Stonehaven and it is calling on former pupils to lend it mementos of their time at the school.

It has arranged a series of days next week where senior pupils can collect the items.

The days and times are Monday from 9am to noon, Tuesday from 11am to 2pm and Wednesday from 2 to 5pm.

Anyone who donates an item will be given a ticket so they can then collect it after the celebrations.

Councillor Gillian Owen, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairwoman, said: “Many congratulations to Mackie Academy on reaching such a historic milestone.

“I hope the celebrations of this anniversary are fun for all.”