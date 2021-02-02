Milestone for historic Aberdeen church project as go ahead given for visitor attraction transformation

Ambitious plans to bring a historic city chapel back into use have reached a new milestone.

The OpenSpace Trust has big plans to turn the East Kirk of St Nicholas into a visitor attraction and hopes to transform the kirk which has been largely unused in recent years.

And a building warrant has now been approved by Aberdeen City Council for the first stage of works.

This will involve lowering the floor in the north aisle of the chapel to make it uniform, reinstating timber panelling and upgrading lighting and electric heating.

Internal stairs will be removed and a new vestibule built and there will be a new tea preparation area and accessible toilet.

The plans, which were first unveiled to the public four years ago, also include a new wheelchair ramp along with new steps to the cemetery.

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Project manager for The Open Space Trust, Arthur Winfield, said: “The lockdown didn’t help with the project timescale, the team was furloughed so work pretty much stopped for a few months, but it’s gradually picking up now.

“The building warrant has now come through, so we’re just getting ready to put the job out to tender.

“We’re hoping the process will take about a month if there are no more surprises.

“It’s a milestone, we’ll have St Mary’s Chapel available for use and it’ll be wheelchair accessible, which it probably hasn’t been in 500 years, at the moment there’s no way you could get a wheelchair in.

“It will be quite a significant step forward.”

The trust also plans to build a crypt under the church for hundreds of skeletons previously excavated from the site.

Arthur said the work was expected to cost “several million pounds”.

Arthur added: “We’re hoping the work starting will attract more people to the project, as you’ll be able to see work happening from the street.

“We’re hoping we can get some financial support.”