Mile End Primary: Six staff isolating and four awaiting test results amidst Covid concerns at Aberdeen school

By Ellie Milne
01/11/2021, 6:23 pm
The council confirmed positive Covid cases among Mile End school staff members. Photo: DCT Media

A number of positive Covid cases have been confirmed among staff members at Mile End Primary School in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed that six members of teaching and support staff are isolating following a positive test.

A further four staff members at Mile End are staying at home as a precaution while they wait for their PCR Covid test results.

The council also confirmed that a further 10 members of staff were absent from the school on Monday, November 1, for “a variety of other legitimate reasons”.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council said: “Mile End is a large school with in excess of 110 teaching and support staff.

“A small number of staff have received a positive Covid-19 test (six), a small number are isolating pending PCR test as a precaution (four) and 10 staff are not in school today for a variety of other legitimate reasons.”

School absences decreasing

Whole classes have no longer had to self-isolate if one person testes positive for Covid since schools returned after the summer holidays.

Instead, just those who are believed to be at the highest risk of being exposed to the infection have to isolate and take a PCR test. If they test negative they will be able to return to school.

Any pupils or school staff who test positive or display symptoms are still asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

Last week, 1.4% of Aberdeen City pupils were absent from school due to Covid – which has been gradually decreasing over the past few weeks.

This includes pupils whose parents choose to keep them at home as a precautionary measure.

On October 26, a total of 47 school staff from Aberdeen City were absent because they were self-isolating or had confirmed Covid – compared to 70 staff members six weeks prior.

In Aberdeenshire there were 121 Covid-related staff absences, as well as 32 in Moray and 116 across the Highlands, recorded on the same day.