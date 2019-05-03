Midwives to be recognised at Aberdeen university event

A celebration of midwives is to take place at an Aberdeen university this weekend.

The Grampian Branch of The Royal College of Midwives has organised the event in collaboration with midwifery students and staff at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Stalls, speakers and activities are organised for the day, which will take place on Sunday.

It is open to women, families, students, midwives, maternity support workers, those interested in a career in the field and anyone else keen to visit.

An annual baking competition will be held, with this year’s theme defenders of women’s rights.

It will take place from 1pm-3pm at the Sir Ian Wood building at RGU.