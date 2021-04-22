A north-east bridal boutique will be stepping out of lockdown and into new premises with a coveted industry accreditation to its name.

Midnight Elegance, a bridal, prom and evening dress boutique based in the thriving town of Inverurie, is going to be reopening in the new premises on Monday.

Despite what lockdown has thrown at her, owner Kathy Yates was determined to come out of it even stronger than before.

Midnight Elegance is one of many businesses featured on the North East Now website.

North East Now has been shining a light on regional businesses since its launch last June and boasts an online hub that makes it easy for people to support local firms from a wide range of industries including food, drink, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more.

The campaign is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Kathy said: “In light of the latest government guidelines, we hope April 26 will be a triple celebration.

“Not just celebrating seeing our clients again, we’ll also be revelling in our new premises and a new, lusted after accolade. It’s been a busy lockdown for us.”

Previously located on Burn Lane, Midnight Elegance will reopen in a prime spot on the High Street – Number 35.

Complete with 100m2 of space over two floors, the retail unit comes complete with toilet facilities and a dedicated car park.

© Supplied by Claire Muir

“Previously, we could only have one appointment at a time,” Kathy added.

“Now, with a floor for bridalwear and a floor for bridesmaid, flower girl, prom and evening dresses, as well as three fitting areas, we’re much more flexible.

“That said, we don’t want to lose the much-loved intimacy we’re known for. Our brides-to-be will always have luxurious one-to-one service and exclusivity of the bridal floor.”

Kathy first viewed the property in early 2020 but, due to lockdown, negotiations didn’t begin until October.

“It worked in our favour and we were able to gauge demand when we reopened in July. With a waiting list of 150 that we couldn’t keep up with, there was no doubt about whether or not the demand was there.

“But with the site in a poor state of repair, it was a big risk. I hope that self-financing this venture during these challenging economic times lets our clients know we’re 100% committed to fulfilling their dreams, and we’re here to stay.”

Kathy worked with Amy Bruce, design consultant at Andersons of Inverurie, to upgrade the historic Victorian building.

Kathy said: “I wanted to take advantage of the light, airy space while weaving in the dainty, intimate vibe our clients know and love.

© Supplied by Claire Muir

“There are soft, white drapes with hints of pink and gold; two showstopping chandeliers and a fairy-tale staircase. It’s glamorous but elegant; comfortable yet luxurious. I’m excited to wow our first clients.”

Also during lockdown, Midnight Elegance became one of just three bridal boutiques in the north-east of Scotland to be accredited by the Retail Bridal Association (RBA).

The much-lusted after accolade, reserved for only “the finest bridal shops in the UK”, comes with stringent entry requirements.

“With such demanding criteria and rigorous checks, being an RBA member gives brides the ultimate reassurance that they’re buying with confidence from a professional, independent boutique.

“It’s one of those accolades everyone really aspires to and I’ve been working towards it for years. It’s like having a gold seal of approval or VIP status.

“I feel so proud of the business. If I look back to where I was and where I am now, I’m a million miles beyond where I thought I’d be. We just can’t wait to make dreams happen again after a long wait.”

© Supplied by Claire Muir

Visit northeastnow.scot to access the business hub and find out more.

To share your positive business story, email

stories@northeastnow.scot