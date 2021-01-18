Midge Ure brings his Voice & Visions tour to Aberdeen

Midge Ure is heading for Aberdeen on a tour celebrating 40 years since Ultravox released two of their biggest albums.

The iconic singer will play the Music Hall, with Band Electronica, on February 28 next year, to mark the milestone anniversary for both Rage In Eden and Quartet.

The Voice & Visions tour follows the overwhelming response to The 1980s Tour, which Midge took on the road two years ago.

Great to be touring

He said: “I can’t begin to tell you how great it feels to be back out touring after the uncertainty of the past two years and it is especially exciting to delve back in time and revitalise two standout albums from my career, Rage in Eden and Quartet. This is the logical and emotional follow up to the 1980 tour.”

At the start of 1981, Ultravox were laying their claim to be one of the defining acts of the 80s following the global success of hit Vienna.

Heading back into the studio the same year, they recorded their second album with Midge as frontman, Rage In Eden, which hit the top five in the UK album charts.

Transport fans to the 80s

Quartet came in quick succession in 1982 with production from legendary Beatles producer George Martin. Continuing the band’s impressive chart run, it became their third top 10 album, featuring four top 20 singles, including the anthem Hymn.

The Voice & Visions tour aims to transport fans back to the decade of electronics, experimentation, synthesizers and great songwriting, the albums highlights will be showcased alongside landmark hits from Midge’s back catalogue.

Tickets for the Aberdeen show will go on sale on Friday January 22 at Aberdeen Box Office.