Michelin Guide-featured Aberdeen restaurant launches dine at home menu

A popular Aberdeen restaurant featured in this year’s Michelin Guide has launched a dine at home menu.
Moonfish Cafe, on Aberdeen’s Correction Wynd, is promising “seasonal, inventive dishes” that can be finished in either your oven or microwave at home.
The Moonfish @ Home service will be for collection only on Friday and Saturday nights and will also include the option for wines and pre-mixed cocktails.
The restaurant has featured in the Michelin Guide for the last three years, holding a prestigious Plate award.
The title recognises venues that focus on carefully prepared fresh ingredients.
The three-course meal will cost £27 per person, with week one’s menu including fennel and pumpkin soda bread, a starter of citrus-cured salmon and a main of aged pork fillet & black pudding wellington.
Dessert is a Portuguese custard tart with roasted peach and sweet cicely.
A recommended wine pairing is also listed and available to order from the restaurant.
Customers looking for a fine dining experience at home can place their order by 5pm on Wednesday for Friday July 3 collection, or 5pm on Thursday for collection on Saturday July 4.
A number of other restaurants across the region, including Roots Catering and Eat On The Green have launched similar dining options during lockdown.
