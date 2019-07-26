Michael McIntyre’s Big Show looking for Aberdeen couples to feature on new series

Comedian Michael McIntyre is looking for Aberdeen couples to feature on the new series of Big Show.

The popular Saturday night show is looking for contestants for his Midnight Gameshow.

In the segment Michael McIntyre, a camera crew and sometimes a celebrity guest burst into a unsuspecting participant’s bedroom in the middle of the night and asks them a series of quick-fire questions – often with props and other strange people – as they struggle to wake up.

So if you think your partner would be good under pressure – or maybe deserves to be woken by a loud comedian in their face during the night – the production company want to hear from you.

If you would like to appear on the latest series you can e-mail casting@hungrybear.tv or call 020 3841 5944.

A spokesman for the show said: “Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is a Saturday night family entertainment show on BBC One featuring audience favourites Celebrity Send to All, Unexpected Star of the Show and Midnight Gameshow.

“The Big Show averages over 7.5 million viewers and has been nominated for five BAFTAs with Michael winning for Best Entertainment Performance.

“There will be more big stars, big laughs, big surprises when the show returns for a fifth series in 2019.”