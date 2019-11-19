Michael Buble chooses Aberdeen charity to benefit from gigs

Singing sensation Michael Buble has chosen a social care charity to benefit from collections at his shows in the city.

The Canadian crooner will perform at P&J Live on Wednesday November 27 and Thursday November 28.

And his two appearances at the multi-million-pound venue will help boost VSA’s efforts to build a dedicated facility for people struggling with their mental health in Aberdeen.

VSA wants to raise £3.2 million to create a 20-bed base on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street to assist people living with a range of conditions.

The VSA Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, is also being supported by former Scotland manager Alex McLeish, BP, Standard Life Aberdeen, Apache, The Robertson Trust and the AG Bain Trust.

Jennifer Mitchell, director of external relations for VSA, said they were “beyond thrilled” an international music superstar had also decided to back their fundraising campaign.

She said: “We are beyond thrilled that global singing sensation Michael Buble has chosen VSA’s mental health campaign to be the charity to benefit from collections across both nights when he is due to play in Aberdeen.

“Now more than ever we need the public’s support in helping us reach our target goal of raising £3.2m to build a vital new mental wellbeing centre in the heart of Aberdeen.

“On behalf of everyone whose lives we help change, we cannot express how grateful we are to Mr Buble and his management team for this opportunity and to all his fantastic fans who will hopefully rally behind us both nights.”

Michael Buble added a second night at P&J Live after all the 10,000 tickets for the first date sold out within minutes.

Due to such an unprecedented demand for pre-sale tickets for a show at the venue, a second night was immediately added.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live, said: “When the pre-sale opened, it was quite clear tickets were going to be selling out within minutes, even though this is the biggest show ever staged in the north-east.

“As a result of that, the decision was made with the promoters to put on a second night to ensure as many fans of Michael as possible would have the chance to see him perform at P&J Live.

“We have never seen demand like this for a show in the north-east, with 10,000 tickets being sold in minutes.

“It just reinforces how popular Michael is.”