Michael Ball and Alfie Boe set to spread festive cheer at Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are set to give their north-east fans a festive treat with a special Christmas show at P&J Live next year.

The hugely-popular duo announced today they will release a new album, Together At Christmas, next month then hit the road for a UK arena tour in 2021, including Aberdeen on December 11.

To be released on November 20, the new album features favourites like It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, Silent Night, and an original new song, My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live welcomed the return of Ball and Boe to the north-east, with tickets going on sale from Friday October 30.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas without Ball & Boe bringing their special magic to the festive season. We can’t wait to welcome Michael and Alfie back to P&J Live in December next year for what will be a glittering, feel-good night,” she said.

“It’s just one of the many great shows that are lining up to help P&J Live bring top class entertainment and events to the people of the north-east and beyond.”

The two singing sensations said they wanted to make Christmas special in a year of isolation and social distancing.

Alfie said: “Keeping the Christmas spirit alive seems more important than ever this year. We wanted to create a festive album that brings joy, love and happiness. Spreading the Christmas cheer is something we all need a little extra of during these challenging times.

“However people are going to be able to spend their holiday season, we’ll be right here, Back Together At Christmas, with our fans who we are incredibly grateful for and can’t wait to see in person when we’re back for a brand new tour in 2021”

Michael added: “Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can’t think of anything better! In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song!

“Hopefully our fans will love listening to this for many years to come. This year it’s certainly going to be a Christmas we’ll never forget. Can’t wait to see you all on tour in 2021”

The pair started working together after meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum more than 10 years ago and have gone on to become one of the most-loved musical duos in the country.

Together at Christmas follows the phenomenal success of their previous three duet albums. Their debut, Together, became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas number one spot.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 30 at www.pandjlive.com