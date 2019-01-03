Mexico trip for Aberdeen mum in bid to beat cancer

An Aberdeen mum-of-two who doctors predicted has five to nine months left to live hopes to travel to Mexico in a bid to beat cancer.

Cameron Jay, who lives in Torry, was diagnosed with liver cancer hepatocellular carcinoma last year, after doctors found six tumours in different parts of the organ.

Now, she is hoping to seek alternative treatment for her cancer in Mexico.

The 29-year-old travelled to Birmingham on December 11 to undergo an operation, where doctors planned to cut out two of her larger tumours.

They decided they could not operate due to the tumours’ close proximity to the portal vein – which carries blood to the liver from the spleen, stomach and intestines – but have managed to shrink the tumours.

Cameron, who is mum to Aria-Skye, 2, and Ivy-Rose, 11 months, said: “From what they can see, it has worked and they’ve got rid of those two.

“If we can try to keep it controlled to the liver, it’s not everywhere else. We can get through this somehow.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Doctors are still ruling out a liver transplant after Cameron’s operation, as she has levels of a protein called AFP (alpha-fetoprotein) which are considered too high.

It is not the first time she has faced the disease as she was diagnosed with the same type of cancer when she was 10, when doctors gave her just one month to live.

More than £12,000 has been raised online so Cameron can seek treatment overseas in Mexico.

Another £3,000 was raised at a charity fundraising walk up Bennachie last Saturday, an event organised by the Fennel Restaurant in Inverurie.

Other treatments that Cameron looked at would cost as much as £50,000 for two visits, whereas the treatment in the Tijuana region of Mexico, costs $2,500.

Cameron will go back to hospital in Birmingham on January 17 for further tests.

She said: “The team there saved my life before and I’m putting all my trust in them again.”

To donate to Cameron’s crowdfunder visit uk.gofundme.com/support-cameron-jay