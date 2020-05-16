Metal-mad north-east firefighter grows mohawk for charity

A metal-mad north-east firefighter has shaved his hair into mohawk in a bid to raise cash for charity.

Banff watch commander Kevin Smith initially created the look as a joke with friends.

However, after one colleague offered him £30 to keep it for a week he opted to turn his mohawk into a fundraising opportunity.

So far Kevin has raised more than £1,000 for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Family Support Trust.

Kevin said: “I actually keep forgetting I have it.

“I work within training for the service so during lockdown I am regularly moving between stations locally as part of essential business and every time I walk into another one the crews all look at me for a second before bursting out laughing.

“It was just supposed to be a big joke for friends and family at first, giving everyone something to laugh about but it’s already became so much more than that.

“I can’t thank everyone who has donated already enough, it’s humbled me greatly and I’m just glad it can give someone a smile and raise some money for a good cause.”

Kevin, who has been with the fire service for more than 27 years is a huge fan of bands including Guns N’ Roses, Motley Crue and Linkin Park, a passion shared by his three boys.

He added: “My boys all love rock music, as much as I do, which is fantastic. My wife – not so much and you can hear her groan every time I’m screaming out some Linkin Park in the car.

Sadly though, Kevin doesn’t expect the look to continue outside of lookdown, adding it makes family photos “a bit odd”.

“The mohawk is really good fun, and more than a bit unique but I’m not sure it will last longer than lockdown – it makes family photos and things a bit odd.

“But while I have got it, I want to make the most of it. Some people have suggested dyng it the colours of the rainbow to show support for NHS and key workers – but since I’m going to be shaving it right off at some point, I just dyed it gold!”

To donate to Kevin’s charity effort, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevsmohawk