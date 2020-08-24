Met Office warns of flood risk on north-east coast tomorrow

The Met Office has warned there could be a risk of flooding along the north-east coast tomorrow.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, warning fast-flowing and deep floodwater could pose “a danger to life”.

The experts expect some flooding and travel disruption around the coastline.

The alert covers the north-east coast from Peterhead to the southern edge of Aberdeenshire, as well as the Central Belt and Northern Ireland.

The Met Office is forecasting some communities could be cut off, with the potential for homes and businesses to flood.

Excess water on the road could lead to closures or “difficult” driving conditions.

Public transport could also be at risk of delay or cancellation.

The Met Office warning comes into force at midnight, lasting until Wednesday at 6am.