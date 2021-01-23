Met Office warn of more snow and ice – but people revel in crisp, bright start to the weekend

The Met Office is urging people to be prepared for more scattered snow showers and icy conditions this weekend.
A yellow alert is in place for much of the north of Scotland until 11am tomorrow.
The Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland are expected to have scattered sleet and snow showers throughout the day, which could result in up to 0.7-1.5ins at low levels and 1.9-3.9ins in higher spots.
Icy patches are also likely to form overnight.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Snow and ice across part of Scotland
Saturday 1030 – Sunday 1100
— Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2021
Gritters have been out in force across the north and north-east already today, although police have warned some roads still need extra caution – such as the A98 Banff to Fochabers road, between Buckie and Fochabers.
Motorists are being urged to drive to the conditions and check before setting off on any essential journeys.
— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 23, 2021
In Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness, temperatures are expected to sit at around 0C-1C throughout the day, but will drop to about -2C tonight.
Similar temperatures are expected in much of Aberdeenshire although by late afternoon in Aboyne, forecasters expect the mercury to drop to -3C.
Tomorrow will be slightly milder, with decent spells of sunshine expected in the afternoon across the region.
After the rainy conditions of recent days, many people were delighted to see the chilly conditions return and have been sharing their photos online.
Skye looked particularly serene at sunrise, while people in Gardenstown and Aberdeen also enjoyed the crisp bright start to the day.
Dusting of snow, #sunrise Ardvasar, Isle of Skye, Scotland 🏴 23/01/21 : 0845hrs @StormHour @angie_weather @ThePhotoHour @carolkirkwood @SeanBattyTV @VisitScotland pic.twitter.com/0Wt3eTsxsy
— James MacInnes (@Macinnesplant) January 23, 2021
Another beautiful peaceful morning on Skye #snow #Skye #sunrise #Scotland pic.twitter.com/bgfbnLznQ1
— ColliesandCakes🏴 (@ColliesandCakes) January 23, 2021
It turns out we can do snow after all in this part of Skye… Enjoy the weekend and sledging everyone!
.
.#snow #skye #winter #january #sunrise #winterweather #isleofskye #colbost #hillstonelodge #scotland #scottishhighlands #wintersunrise @SeanBattyTV @stvweatherwatch pic.twitter.com/qmnZKplxa0
— Hillstone Lodge (@HillstoneLodge) January 23, 2021
Dancer at sunrise – Aberdeen beach this morning #beach #VisitScotland #Aberdeen #sunrise #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/s6157GgtmL
— 💕💕 Moira 💕💕 (@dancingmoira) January 23, 2021
What a beautiful start to the day! #Sunrise at #Gardenstown #Gamrie #Aberdeenshire. Very cold and slippy in places but what a difference after the tail end of #StormChristoph @SeanBattyTV @BBCWthrWatchers @VisitScotland @visitabdn pic.twitter.com/7Xy7LDSP4M
— Scott (@sjb991) January 23, 2021
