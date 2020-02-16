Met Office urges north-east residents to be aware of strong winds as weather warning continues into Monday

Forecasters are encouraging north-east residents to be aware of strong winds set to continue into Monday.

Transport has been disrupted throughout today as gusts of up to 60mph hit the region.

The final night of entertainment for the Spectra festival of light in Aberdeen was cancelled on Sunday due to strong winds.

Police said the snow gates on the A93 at Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee had been closed.

The weather is also impacting on rail services.

ScotRail has advised passengers buses are replacing trains between Glasgow and all stations in the north-east though routes between Edinburgh and the north-east are running as normal.

Traffic Scotland said it had closed one lane on the southbound side of the A93 Braemar due to the weather.

The Met Office said its ‘yellow’ weather warning – meaning ‘be aware’ – for strong winds is to remain in place until 11am on Monday.

The warning covers the entire north-east region.

A spokesman said: “Storm Dennis will bring some very strong winds and transport disruption into Monday morning.

“This will mean some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“It will probably mean some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“It will mean delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.”