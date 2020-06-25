Met Office update thunderstorm warning for north-east

A warning for thunderstorms in the north-east has been updated by the Met Office.

Previously the warning covered 12pm tomorrow until 6am on Saturday, however the warning has now been extended until 9am.

As well as a change to the time period, the likelihood of it causing an impact has been increased.

The yellow level alert covers the majority of the eastern side of the UK.

Residents have been urged to be aware the storms could cause buildings to flood quickly, with damage from lightning, strong winds and hail possible.

Fast flowing and deep floodwater may also pose a danger to life.

Delays on the roads and rail network are possible due to flooding and lighting strikes, with some rural communities potentially being cut off due to flood water.

On tomorrow’s weather, the forecaster said: “Brighter spells and showers, these turning heavy from mid-day with occasional thunder and hail. Still feeling warm to hot away from east coasts, where low cloud builds. Maximum temperature 27 °C.