Met Office issues snow and ice warnings for north-east

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warnings for parts of the north-east with potential for “temporary blizzard conditions”.

The yellow level alert for snow comes into effect at 2pm today and will remain in place until midnight.

Areas included in the warning are Huntly, Alford and Royal Deeside.

And tomorrow a second alert for ice is in place for the entirety of the north-east between midnight and lunch.

The Met Office said:”A band of rain with snow falling above around 300m is expected to move across Scotland on Monday afternoon and evening.

“One to three centimetres of snow is likely above 300m with 10cm of snow above 500m.

“Temporary blizzard conditions are also likely with strong winds.”