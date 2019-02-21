Met Office says Aberdeen’s record February temperature of 17.9C could be broken today

An Aberdeen temperature record set 122 years ago could be broken today.

The current Scottish record for the highest temperature in February of 17.9C (64.22F) was set in the city on February 22 in 1897.

And experts from the Met Office are predicting temperatures could soar across the north-east.

A Met Office statement said: “A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe will extend across the UK this week, bringing increasingly settled conditions with dry and sunny weather towards the weekend.

“It means temperatures could rise to between 15C (59F) and 18C (64.4F) today and the weekend.”

A spokesman from the Met Office added: “It is going to be very mild across Scotland, particular along the north-east coast.

“The reason we can see this being the warmest is because the weather system, the warm part, is coming up from the south-west of the UK and as it goes over the higher ground in central Scotland it dries out and warms up the air.

“The warm air that comes over the mountain will be much milder, bringing up the temperature which is already quite mild.

“It means it could bring it up to that possible record breaking figures, it isn’t a certainty though.

“We will have mild weather all weekend.”