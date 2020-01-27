Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in north-east

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across the north-east.

The alert came will come into effect at 9pm tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

A post on the Met Office’s website states: “An area of sleet and snow is likely to move eastwards overnight, followed by a few wintry showers.

“Surfaces then freezing, leading to icy stretches. There is a small chance that up to 5 cm of snow could fall down to sea level.

“Snow over high ground is much more likely, with 5-10 cm above 250 m and as much as 15 cm above 350 m.”