Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across the North-east.

The alert came into effect at noon today and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

A post of the forecaster’s website states: “Snow showers already affecting some parts, especially hills, will become more widespread later on Wednesday before slowly starting to become less frequent and less intense later on Thursday.

“The heaviest and most frequent snow will tend to be over hills and mountains as well as in northern coastal areas.

“Several centimetres of snow are expected over the Highlands and Grampians whilst at low levels snow cover will be smaller and patchier in nature with some places, especially coastal areas, seeing little lying snow. Conditions will also be windy and icy stretches are still expected where snow does not settle.”