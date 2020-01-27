Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A weather warning has been issued for snow and ice across the north-east.

The alert came will come into effect at 9pm tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow.

With snow forecast for the early hours of the morning and particularly on higher ground, we're gritting primary routes (main roads) tonight, and again in the morning just before rush hour. We're also gritting city centre pavements from 4.45am too. ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/6NJ2aH1Wbz — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) January 27, 2020

A post on the Met Office’s website states: “An area of sleet and snow is likely to move eastwards overnight, followed by a few wintry showers.

“Surfaces then freezing, leading to icy stretches. There is a small chance that up to 5 cm of snow could fall down to sea level.

“Snow over high ground is much more likely, with 5-10cm above 250m and as much as 15cm above 350m.”