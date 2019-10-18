Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain across the north-east.

The alert will come into effect at noon today and will remain in place until 11.59pm tonight.

A post of the forecaster’s website said: “Rain will affect eastern Scotland this afternoon and evening.

“Some of this rain will be heavy and 10 to 20mm is likely quite widely whilst in a few places as much as 30 to 50mm may fall in six to nine hours.

“This rain is likely to start to ease later this evening before finally clearing overnight or on Saturday morning.”