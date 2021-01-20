Met Office issues warning of heavy snow and high winds for north-east

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy snow and high winds for the north-east on Thursday.
The enhanced warning warns of the extreme weather bringing blizzard-like conditions.
A warning for snow and ice is currently in place for northern parts until midnight before the new weather alert comes into force.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Snow and Ice across northern parts of Scotland
Valid until 2359 this evening ❄️
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
