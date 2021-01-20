Show Links
Met Office issues warning of heavy snow and high winds for north-east

by Chris MacLennan
20/01/2021, 9:26 am Updated: 20/01/2021, 10:19 am
© Met OfficeResidents in Inverness woke to a light dusting of snow
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy snow and high winds for the north-east on Thursday.

The enhanced warning warns of the extreme weather bringing blizzard-like conditions.

A warning for snow and ice is currently in place for northern parts until midnight before the new weather alert comes into force.

