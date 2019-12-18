Met Office issues warning of heavy rain for part of north-east
Heavy rain is set to hit the north-east tomorrow, according to the Met Office.
The warning will come into force at 9pm tomorrow and will be in effect until 9am on Friday.
A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “Following recent wet weather, another band of heavy rain will arrive on Thursday evening and continue overnight, easing on Friday morning.
“Around 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall within 9-12 hours, and this, combined with snowmelt from the hills, will lead to some rising river levels, and the chance of localised flooding.”