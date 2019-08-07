Met Office issues warning of heavy rain for north-east

Heavy rain is set to hit the north-east this week, according to the Met Office.

The warning will come into force at midnight on Friday and will be in effect until 11.59pm.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours.

“Once the rain has cleared scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, particularly during Friday.

“Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter