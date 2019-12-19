Met Office issues warning of heavy rain for part of north-east

Heavy rain is set to hit the north-east today, according to the Met Office.

The warning will come into force at 9pm tonight and will be in effect until 9am tomorrow.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “Following recent wet weather, another band of heavy rain will arrive on Thursday evening and continue overnight, easing on Friday morning.

“Around 20-30mm of rain is likely to fall within 9-12 hours, and this, combined with snowmelt from the hills, will lead to some rising river levels, and the chance of localised flooding.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter