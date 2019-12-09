Met Office issues warning for very strong winds in north-east

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for very strong winds in the north-east.

Inland gusts of up to 50-60mph with gusts of 70mph in exposed locations are expected to hit the region between between 5am and 5pm tomorrow.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “Very strong south to southwesterly winds are expected to develop across parts of Wales, England and Scotland during Tuesday.

“Winds will strengthen through the morning with gusts of 50-60 mph likely inland, and 60-70 mph around some coasts and over higher ground.

“The strongest winds will probably occur ahead of an intense band of rain that is expected to move quickly eastwards during the day, winds easing once this clears.