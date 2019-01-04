Met Office issues warning for ‘very strong winds’ in north-east

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for very strong winds across the whole of the north-east.

Inland gusts of up to 65-75mph with gusts of 80mph in exposed locations are expected to hit the region between between noon on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday.

A statement on the forecaster’s website said: “Very strong winds are expected to move eastwards across the north of Scotland on Monday, likely strengthening over north-eastern parts of Scotland and the Northern Isles overnight and into Tuesday morning.

“Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely, particularly in the northeast, before the winds gradually ease from the west later on Tuesday.”