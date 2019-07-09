Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding in north-east

Forecasters have warned that thunderstorms could hit the entire region this week.

The yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office and comes into place from noon on Thursday.

Heavy rain is also expected and experts have warned there could be flooding that may affect travel plans.

The weather warning said both homes and businesses could be damaged by floodwater and lightning strikes.

And there could also be power cuts and delays to train and bus services operating in the area.

Met Office meteorologist Martin Bowles said it was important people in the region were aware of the storms.

Mr Bowles said: “On Thursday we are expecting some unstable air especially in the Grampian area which will lead to thundery showers.

“It’s an amber warning and talks of up to 30 millimetres of rain so that could cause some short-term flooding.

“It is nothing exceptional, but there will be quite a lot of thunderstorms on Thursday.

“I don’t think people need to be worried but they need to be aware of it. If you are living in an area susceptible to flooding it could be quite serious.”

Mr Bowles said the weather should start to improve going into the weekend with sunny spells and temperatures of up to 21C.

But he said more rain was expected on Friday before the sun came out again.

Mr Bowles said: “For Friday we are going to see further heavy showers, but they will not be as intense as Thursday.

“Going into the weekend it is set to be fair. There will be spells of sunshine and temperatures will not be too bad with highs of 21C. It will be pleasant in the sunshine.”

Last month around 1,900 lightning strikes were recorded in 35 minutes around the region during a spell of stormy weather.

The area was hit after an amber weather warning issued by the Met Office for Saturday, June 29.

Website LightningMaps.org, which tracks storms across the world, recorded between 50 and 55 strikes every minute during a 35-minute spell. Thousands of homes across Scotland were left without power after the storms hit supplies.

Scottish and Southern Energy Networks said around 2,300 properties in the north-east and the Highlands were hit by outages with power being restored at around 6pm the next day.