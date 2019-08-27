Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for north-east

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the north-east.

The yellow alert issued by the Met Office came into force at 12pm today and will remain in effect until 11.59pm.

The forecaster is warning of heavy thundery showers and a risk of flooding.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Although some places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out in some areas this afternoon.

“Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential rain and frequent lightning is expected as well as a chance of gusty winds and hail here and there.

“A few spots could see as much as 30mm rain in an hour and 40 to 60mm rain in two or three hours.”