Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for parts of north-east

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for the north-east.

Southern parts of the region, including Laurencekirk and Montrose, are covered by the latest thunderstorm warning from the forecaster.

The continuing hot weather is set to spark another set of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and into Friday morning.

The yellow warning itself will be in force from 3pm tomorrow until 4am on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the heavy rain could cause spray and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and potentially some road closures.

Any lighting could also cause issues on the transport network and power cuts for residents.

