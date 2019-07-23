Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the north-east.

The forecaster is predicting scattered thunderstorms across the whole country tonight and into tomorrow, with the yellow alert in place for much of Britain.

Residents have been warned the storm could cause power cuts and traffic delays.

In a post on its website, the Met Office said: “There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”

The warning will come into force at 6pm tonight and stay in effect until 9am tomorrow.

