Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for north-east

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the north-east.

Initially only southern parts of the region, including Laurencekirk and Montrose, were covered by the warning from the forecaster.

However, the Met Office has updated the warning, with it now covering all of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

The yellow warning will come into effect at 3pm today, and remain in place until 4am on Friday.

According to the Met Office, the heavy rain could cause spray and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and potentially some road closures.

Any lightning could cause issues on the transport network and power cuts for residents.

The warning comes as hot weather continues to hit the region, with forecasters prediciting highs of 27C today.