Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for the north-east.

The forecaster has said scattered heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours are expected to cause some transport disruption and flooding.

The warning will come into effect at noon on Friday, and remain in place until 6am on Saturday.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Many places will miss the storms, but where they do occur, torrential downpours could bring 30-50mm rain in a hour, with hail and lightning.

“The storms will slowly clear northeastwards on Friday night, perhaps not clearing north east Scotland until Saturday morning.”